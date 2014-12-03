版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 bln

Dec 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion (57.99 million US dollar) from Marketech International Corp., Murata Machinery Ltd Taiwan Project Office and KLA-Tencor Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zOJnHs

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 31.0400 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
