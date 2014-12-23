版本:
2014年 12月 23日

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$511.45 mln

Dec 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$511.45 million ($16.14 million) from KLA-Tencor Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GS4jlz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
