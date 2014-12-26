版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 26日 星期五 13:56 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$586 million

Dec 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$586 million ($18.48 million) from FEI Hong Kong Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1tjj3HJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
