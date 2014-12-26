BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$586 million

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
Dec 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$586 million ($18.48 million) from FEI Hong Kong Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1tjj3HJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: