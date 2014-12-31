版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 31日 星期三 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.2 bln

Dec 31 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.2 billion ($69.62 million) from Fei Hong Kong and KLA-Tencor Corp

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1zPlN17

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5980 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐