BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.2 bln

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
Dec 31 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.2 billion ($69.62 million) from Fei Hong Kong and KLA-Tencor Corp
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1zPlN17
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5980 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, April 20 Up to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb after their mothers took a treatment against epilepsy and bipolar disorders known as valproate between 1967 and 2016, France's drug regulator said.
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33 billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in Berlin.