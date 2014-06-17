版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery from Lam Research worth T$813.7 mln

June 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* ays orders machinery equipment worth T$813.7 million ($27.15 million) from Lam Research International Sarl

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jus22w

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9750 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
