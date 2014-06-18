BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment, signs construction contract

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
June 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$914.8 million ($30.52 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific Ltd
* Says signs facility and construction contract worth T$491.5 million with Tasa Construction Corporation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i9zmRS ; bit.ly/1vP5xIx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9750 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.