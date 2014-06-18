版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment, signs construction contract

June 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$914.8 million ($30.52 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific Ltd

* Says signs facility and construction contract worth T$491.5 million with Tasa Construction Corporation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i9zmRS ; bit.ly/1vP5xIx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9750 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong kong and Singapore newsrooms)
