BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 bln from KLA-Tencor and FEI hong kong

July 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says order machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.84 million) from KLA-Tencor and FEI Hong Kong

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.8900 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
