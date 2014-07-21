版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$547.4 mln

July 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research for T$547.4 million ($18.26 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wPaiRh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9800 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
