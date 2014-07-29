BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC says orders machinery equipment for T$516.2 mln

Diamond Offshore posts 73 pct fall in profit
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
July 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$516.2 million ($17.24 million)
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* First cobalt to acquire 70% interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR congo