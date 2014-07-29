版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC says orders machinery equipment for T$516.2 mln

July 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment for T$516.2 million ($17.24 million)

