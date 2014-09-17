版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Yankey Engineering for T$718.7 mln

Sept 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$718.7 million (23.86 million US dollar)

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.1170 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
