BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment for T$1.4 bln

Nov 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for NT$1.4 billion (45.90 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E4CcfA

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5000 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
