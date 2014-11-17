版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$722.6 mln

Nov 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research for T$722.6 million(23.56 million US dollar)

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.6720 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
