BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Applied Materials, Screen Semiconductor, Tokyo Electron

Dec 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials, Screen Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron for T$3.4 billion ($108.56 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
