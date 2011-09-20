TSMC to cut capex by 19 pct in 2012-report

TAIPEI, Sept 20 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, will cut capital spending next year by 19 percent from this year to $6 billion, according to Taiwan's Commercial Times, investing mostly on expanding capacity of 28 nanometre chip production.

A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The business daily said even though TSMC sees an oversupply in 65nm chips, demand for 28nm has turned strong and the company expected higher-than-expected orders for such chips in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)