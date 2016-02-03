Taiwan regulator approves TSMC plan to build chip plant in China

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
TAIPEI Feb 3 Taiwanese regulators on Wednesday approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to build a chip plant in China that will make 12-inch wafers.
The plan was announced by the company in December after Taiwan authorities relaxed rules that had mandated such investments in China be done under joint venture terms.
TSMC had lobbied the Taiwanese government to allow chip companies to invest in advanced wafer-making facilities in China as wholly owned businesses to protect their intellectual property.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained