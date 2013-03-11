TSMC, Hon Hai to add 5,000 jobs each -paper

TAIPEI, March 11 TSMC, the world's top
contract chip maker and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai
Precision are adding 5,000 new staff as the
technology industry picks up, a local newspaper reported on
Monday.
TSMC and Hon Hai posted the recruitment notices at an event
designed for Taiwan university students who will graduate this
year, the Economic Daily said, adding that Hon Hai's planned
hiring is the biggest of its kind in recent years.
Representatives for both firms were not immediately
available for comment.
Most of the headcount for Hon Hai, the main manufacturer of
Apple's products, will be in research and development for
automated production, e-commerce and robots, while TSMC is
mostly recruiting equipment managers, it said.