TSMC says board approves $1.06 bln capex to boost capacity

TAIPEI Nov 8 The world's top contract chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday that its board has approved capital investment of $1.06 billion to increase advanced technology processing capacity and to build and expand 12-inch GigaFab facilities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said in a statement that its board had also approved R&D capital appropriations and 2012 sustaining capital appropriations totaling $233.9 million.

The company, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as Texas Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp , trimmed its 2011 capital spending forecast last month to $7.3 billion from $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)