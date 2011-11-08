TSMC says board approves $1.06 bln capex to boost capacity

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
TAIPEI Nov 8 The world's top contract chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday that its board has approved capital investment of $1.06 billion to increase advanced technology processing capacity and to build and expand 12-inch GigaFab facilities.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said in a statement that its board had also approved R&D capital appropriations and 2012 sustaining capital appropriations totaling $233.9 million.
The company, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as Texas Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp , trimmed its 2011 capital spending forecast last month to $7.3 billion from $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.