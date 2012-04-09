TSMC says to invest $11.9 bln in advanced tech in Taiwan

TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday that it will invest more than T$350 billion ($11.86 billion) in advanced production technology in Tainan in Southern Taiwan in coming years.

Chairman Morris Chang said at a ground-breaking event for a phase 5 production plant to manufacture 20 nanometer chips, that combined production with with phase 6 of the plant is expected to generate revenue of about $6 billion per year, as the chipmaker seeks to compete with rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a highly capital-intensive industry.

The new plant is expected to start volume production in 2014.