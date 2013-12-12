TSMC says sees chip industry growth up slightly next year

HSINCHU Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract
chipmaker, said on Thursday it sees the global semiconductor
industry growing slightly faster next year, but believes the
foundry market will slow.
Newly-appointed co-CEO Mark Liu said at the company's annual
Supply Chain Management Forum that the industry will grow 5
percent in 2014, picking up from 4 percent this year, while the
foundry market will grow 9 percent, slowing from 11 percent.
Liu also said TSMC's revenue will have double-digit growth
next year. This year's growth is expected to be 17-18 percent.
The company holds a 50 percent share of the market as of
March 2013, according to research firm Gartner. TSMC reported
profit that beat expectations in the third quarter.