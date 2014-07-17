Taiwan's TSMC likely to lose Apple, Qualcomm orders to Samsung -reports

BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
TAIPEI, July 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is likely to lose orders for its next-generation chips from Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc to rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , according to an analyst and Taiwanese media.
TSMC will be supplanted by Samsung in the production of 14-nanometre smartphone chips for Apple and Qualcomm beginning in the second half of 2015, KGI Securities analyst Michael Liu said in a note to clients issued late on Wednesday after a TSMC investor conference.
Qualcomm has already started working with Samsung to develop the chips, the Commercial Times reported on Thursday, citing market speculation. The Economic Daily News said without citing sources that Qualcomm had placed orders with Samsung.
The reports sent shares of TSMC down 4.6 percent in Thursday mid-morning trade compared with a 1 percent decline in the benchmark index.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer on Wednesday reported its highest quarterly profit since the end of 2006, and said it expected revenue to grow at least a record 20 percent this year.
The primary reason for the bullish outlook was likely to be increased custom from Apple, according to market watchers.
Apple recently hired TSMC to make the majority of chips for the successor to its iPhone 5 instead of choosing Samsung, industry insiders say.
During the investor conference, Chairman Morris Chang said TSMC's market share in 16 nanometre chips - rather than 14 nanometre chips - will be smaller than "a major competitor" next year, and that TSMC will regain a leading share from 2016. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.
SHANGHAI, April 19 It's not due to arrive in China until next year, but already Chinese-funded, smart, connected plug-in car start-ups are scrambling to launch cars to go head-to-head against Tesla Inc's "mass market" Model 3 sedan.