UPDATE 1-Taiwan's TSMC shares fall on Apple, Qualcomm order loss reports

* TSMC to lose out in 14 nm chip making from 2H 2015
-analyst
* Qualcomm has already placed orders with Samsung
-newspapers
* Order loss reports still speculation -second analyst
(Recasts, adds comments from companies, analyst)
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, July 17 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) fell as much as 6 percent
on Thursday after an analyst and Taiwanese media reported the
likely loss of orders for next-generation chips from Apple Inc
and Qualcomm Inc.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer on Wednesday
reported its highest quarterly profit since the end of 2006, and
said it expected revenue to grow at least a record 20 percent
this year.
Behind the bullish outlook was likely increased demand from
Apple which recently chose TSMC over Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
to make the majority of chips for the successor to
its iPhone 5 series of smartphones, industry insiders said.
But both Apple and Qualcomm will likely buy a larger
proportion of 14 nanometre smartphone chips from Samsung rather
than TSMC beginning in the second half of 2015, KGI Securities
analyst Michael Liu said in a note to clients.
Liu did not detail the source of the information in the
note, issued late on Wednesday following an investor conference
held after TSMC reported second-quarter earnings.
The Commercial Times on Thursday, citing market speculation,
said Qualcomm has already started working with Samsung to
develop the chips. The Economic Daily News said without citing
sources that Qualcomm had placed orders with Samsung.
The reports sent shares of TSMC down as much as 5.75 percent
in Thursday trade compared with a 1 percent decline in the
benchmark index.
Yuanta Securities Analyst George Chang, who also attended
the conference, said of Apple and Qualcomm on Thursday that
"This is still just a lot of speculation."
"We haven't even seen the iPhone 6 yet, so it's too early to
say anything about future products," Chang said.
During the conference, TSMC Chairman Morris Chang said the
company's market share in 16 nanometre chips - which perform
similarly to 14 nanometre chips - will be smaller than "a major
competitor" next year, and that TSMC will regain a leading share
from 2016.
The size of chips in the latest high-end smartphones is 28
nanometres, according to TSMC.
On Thursday, spokespeople at TSMC in Taiwan and Apple in
China could not be reached for comment.
A Qualcomm representative in China said she had not seen the
reports and so declined to comment. A Samsung representative in
South Korea also said she had not seen the reports and declined
to comment.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)