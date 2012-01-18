UPDATE 1-TSMC 2012 spending to fall; gives subdued chip outlook

TAIPEI Jan 18 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, will reduce capital spending this year as it sees slower industry growth and lower margins than expected amid worries over demand in a stuttering global economy.

The company, which supplies Texas Instruments and Nvidia among others, sees $6 billion in capital spending this year, down from $7.3 billion in 2011, it told an investor conference on Wednesday.

It cut its forecast for global chip industry growth this year to 2 percent from a previous 3 to 5 percent, but said its own revenue growth would pick up in the second quarter after a flat first quarter. Chip industry growth in 2011 was flat.

"The semiconductor industry will be flat in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, but stronger than seasonality because of inventory refresh," Chairman Morris Chang told the conference.

"But I don't think clients will go overboard with the refresh because this is still a very uncertain year."

The cut in capital spending is in contrast with a decision by South Korea's Samsung Group, which includes Samsung Electronics Co, to raise its 2012 investment to a record $41.4 billion, as it seeks to consolidate its leading position in mobile chips and flat screens.

TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, had trimmed its full-year capital spending forecast twice last year to $7.3 billion.

The company reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth quarter profit from the previous quarter, helped mainly by a weaker Taiwan dollar and breaking a run of four consecutive quarter on quarter declines.

Without the currency effect, profit would have fallen 5.4 percent from the fourth quarter.

Net profit for the quarter was T$31.58 billion ($1.05 billion), slightly above the T$31.19 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was down 22.5 percent from the T$40.72 billion in the same period a year ago, but up from T$30.40 in the previous quarter.

TSMC expects revenue in the first quarter, typically the slow season for tech firms, to be between T$103 billion and T$105 billion, little changed from the fourth quarter's T$103 billion.

Revenue from chips for communications devices will decline in the first quarter because of changes in product line-ups, but consumer and computer chip revenue will grow in double digits because of low inventory levels, TSMC said.

First quarter gross margin will be between 42.5 percent and 44.5 percent, compared with the fourth quarter's 44.7 percent, while the operating margin is seen at 28.5 to 30.5 percent from the previous quarter's 31.4 percent.

Analysts generally expect a recovery in the chip and foundry industry from the second quarter, driven by inventory restocking.

J.P. Morgan upgraded the foundry sector earlier this month to "bullish" and said the sector is likely to mark a bottom this quarter, citing more outsourcing from global integrated device manufacturers and higher demand from mobile computing.

"While we now expect semiconductor contract manufacturers' sales to fall a high single percent quarter-on-quarter in 1Q ... we see 2Q sales likely to jump higher than the consensus on a possible over-destocking," it said in a report.

TSMC shares rose 7.8 percent last year, outperforming the Taiwan market, which dropped 21.2 percent, and smaller cross-town rival UMC, which lost about 22.1 percent.

On Wednesday the shares closed up 1.46 percent before the earnings announcement. The shares won't trade next until Jan.30 with the Taiwan market closing for the lunar new year holiday.