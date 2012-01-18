Taiwan TSMC Q4 profit falls y/y; up from previous qtr

TAIPEI Jan 18 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 22.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on Wednesday, in line with forecasts, but profit rose from the previous quarter in a rebound from four consecutive quarter on quarter declines.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in October-December T$31.58 billion ($1.05 billion), slightly above the T$31.19 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This compared to a profit of T$40.72 billion in the same period a year ago and T$30.40 in the previous quarter.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia.