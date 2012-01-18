Taiwan TSMC Q4 profit falls y/y; up from previous qtr

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
TAIPEI Jan 18 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 22.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on Wednesday, in line with forecasts, but profit rose from the previous quarter in a rebound from four consecutive quarter on quarter declines.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in October-December T$31.58 billion ($1.05 billion), slightly above the T$31.19 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This compared to a profit of T$40.72 billion in the same period a year ago and T$30.40 in the previous quarter.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia.
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.