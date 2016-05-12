TSMC says it sees no impact from earthquake at Hsinchu

Russian rouble gains on weaker dollar, tax payments
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
TAIPEI May 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, said there was no impact on its operations in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan, from an earthquake on Thursday.
A quake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt in the capital, Taipei.
The island's Central Weather Bureau said there was a smaller quake around Hsinchu just south of the capital where many Taiwanese technology companies have factories.
"At the point, TSMC sees no impact from the earthquake," Elizabeth Sun, a senior director at the company, told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; editing by Nick Macfie)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.