UPDATE 1-TSMC sees tech challenge in 450mm wafer race

TAIPEI, June 12 TSMC, the world's top
contract chip maker, confirmed on Tuesday it is aiming to
manufacture bigger silicon wafers that could lower the cost of
chip production, but said technical difficulties will remain in
the next five years.
The Taiwan government said on Monday it had approved a
request by TSMC to build a new 450 millimetre wafer factory in
the central part of the island, with the investment amount
valued at $8-10 billion.
Analysts say bigger wafers could dramatically lower chip
production costs, with large companies gearing up to make wafers
450 mm in diameter, up from 300 mm, the largest size at present.
Intel has said it plans to invest up to $8 billion
to expand high-tech manufacturing facilities in Arizona and
build a new site in Oregon, which would be able to produce 450mm
wafers.
TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told reporters he expected other
rivals such as Samsung were also working on
developing a 450mm, or 18 inch, wafer.
"18-inch is something we have to do, but the technology is
not ready yet ... if we can overcome it, it'll be a big
breakthrough," he said after the company's annual general
meeting.
Chang gave no timeframe for the manufacture of 450mm wafers,
and said he expected technical difficulties to last the next
five years.
TSMC raised its 2012 capital spending to a record high in
April as it eyes record investments and big acquisitions, along
with other Asian chipmakers, in a bid to win a bigger share of
the booming mobile market.
Seperately, Chang said on Tuesday he expected TSMC would
gain "lots of" business over the next five years from Japan's
Renesas Electronics to make chips on a contract
manufacturing basis.
Renesas said last month it will outsource its top-end chips
to TSMC in a bid to overcome cut-throat global competition.
Earlier this year, Chang forecast 2 percent growth in the
semiconductor industry for 2012 from last year.
At 0450 GMT, TSMC was down 1.4 percent, versus a 0.7 percent
fall in the broader market.