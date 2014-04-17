UPDATE 1-Taiwan's TSMC books 8th straight quarterly profit growth

(Adds new technology, industry context)
* Q1 profit T$47.9 bln vs T$43.2 bln analyst view
* Revenue rises 11.7 percent to T$148.22 bln
* Shares fall 0.8 pct before release; benchmark up 0.2 pct
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported its 8th straight
quarter of profit growth, as the world's largest contract chip
maker booked wider profit margins following a boost in demand
from mobile device manufacturers.
Asia's 10th biggest company by market value has been able to
consistently profit thanks to the spread of smartphones and its
ability to produce a high degree of defect-free chips compared
with rivals such as Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and GlobalFoundries, industry watchers say.
That helped net profit rise 21 percent to T$47.9 billion
($1.59 billion) in January-March, the company said in a
statement on Thursday. That compared with the T$43.2 billion
mean estimate of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
The company previously reported first-quarter revenue of
T$148.22 billion, 11.7 percent more than a year earlier, and 7.3
percent more than forecast in January.
Shares of TSMC have risen about 15 percent since the start
of the year versus 2.8 percent in the Taiwan SE Weighted Index
. Before the release, they closed 0.8 percent lower
compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark.
TSMC had earlier forecast double-digit profit growth this
year as its world-first 20-nanometer chip-making technology
begins to supplant the 28-nanometer standard.
The technology allows for increased power and efficiency by
packing more transistors onto each chip - which translates into
wider profit margins. TSMC began manufacturing with 20-nanometer
technology in January-March, though it has yet to book related
revenue.
The company promises further efficiency - and wider margins
- with larger silicon wafers, which it had previously said it
would start manufacturing in the next few years. The more
transistors on a chip, and the more chips on a wafer, the
greater the cost efficiency.
($1 = 30.1440 Taiwan Dollars)
