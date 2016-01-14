UPDATE 1-Apple supplier TSMC raises capex at least 10 pct partly on smartphone growth

* 2016 capex likely $9 bln to $10 bln
* Sees 2016 world smartphone shipments up 8 pct
* TSMC "mildly optimistic" for 2016 -chairman
(Adds executives' comments, earnings estimates, context)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Jan 14 Apple Inc supplier
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on
Thursday said it would raise capital expenditure by at least 10
percent from 2015's four-year low, partly driven by growth in
the global smartphone market.
The world's biggest contract chipmaker estimated 2016 capex
of $9 billion to $10 billion and said it expects global
smartphone shipments to expand 8 percent.
Demand for high-end smartphones has started the year weak,
while in other segments there are already signs of upward demand
momentum in emerging markets including China, the world's
biggest for smartphones, TSMC said.
"While China's smartphone market shows signs of recovery,
customers remain cautious in general," said Chief Financial
Officer Lora Ho. The capex estimate was "realistic", she said.
Last year's total capex of $8.12 billion came as a slump in
the global technology sector and slowing economic growth in
China forced many technology companies to scale back spending.
TSMC is one of the world's biggest-spending chipmakers with
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Intel Corp.
It sliced its capex estimate twice last year, but in November
said the 2016 amount would be higher.
"Last year was a difficult year," Chairman Morris Chang said
at the chipmaker's quarterly earnings conference. "2016 I think
will be better than 2015. We are mildly optimistic."
TSMC estimated lower revenue for the current quarter - an
off-peak season - compared with three months prior, and said its
profit margin would be similar. Revenue for the full year would
likely grow 5 percent to 10 percent, versus its industry average
forecast of 5 percent.
The estimates came after TSMC reported net profit of T$72.84
billion ($2.18 billion) for the final quarter of 2015, beating
the T$68.53 billion average forecast of 23 analysts, according
to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The result was down 3.3 percent from the previous three
months and 8.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 33.4400 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)