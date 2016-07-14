Taiwan's TSMC sees Q3 revenue rising vs Q2 as seasonal demand kicks in

TAIPEI, July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract
chipmaker and an Apple Inc supplier, said it expects
business in the third quarter to be better than the second
quarter as customers stock up on chips for new product launches
in time for the year-end holiday season.
Revenue for July-September is expected to reach between
T$254 billion ($7.93 billion) and T$257 billion, up from the
second quarter's T$221.81 billion, TSMC said after announcing
results for April-June on Thursday.
The company maintained its forecast for revenue and
operating profit to grow between 5 percent and 10 percent in
2016.
($1 = 32.0260 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)