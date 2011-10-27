Taiwan's TSMC Q3 profit falls 35 pct, misses forecast

TAIPEI Oct 27 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 35.2 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, its fourth consecutive quarterly decline and missing forecasts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in July-September dropped to T$30.4 billion ($1 billion), below the T$32.45 billion average estimate of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the second quarter, it had posted a profit of T$35.95 billion, and in the third-quarter a year earlier its profit was T$46.9 billion.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia . ($1 = 30.118 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ken Wills)