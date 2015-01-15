版本:
TSMC fourth-quarter net profit T$79.99 bln; beats forecasts

TAIPEI Jan 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a near-doubling of fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as strong smartphone sales from clients like Apple Inc boosted the bottom line at the world's largest contract chip manufacturer.

The company reported record net profit of T$79.99 billion ($2.52 billion) for the October-December period, compared with expectations of T$76.46 billion from 21 analysts polled by Reuters.

It had previously reported record quarterly revenue of T$222.5 billion, as gadgets with increasingly complex functions require more chips.

Shares of TSMC closed up 1.15 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.16 percent fall in the overall TAIEX index. ($1 = 31.7270 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold)
