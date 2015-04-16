CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC books 65 pct rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit three-week low as Trump reality sets in
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency
(Corrects net profit to T$79 billion, not T$78 billion, in the second paragraph)
TAIPEI, April 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 65 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst estimates, boosted by strong sales of iPhones from main client Apple Inc.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer booked T$79 billion ($2.54 billion) for January-March, compared with the T$77.8 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.
The company also reported a quarterly revenue rise of 49.8 percent, as devices from watches to washing machines require more chips.
Shares of TSMC closed up 2.8 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 1.22 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index. ($1 = 31.1200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency
DUBAI, Jan 23 Emirates is to start flying to the United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger U.S. competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies.
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process.