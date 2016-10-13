Taiwan's TSMC Q3 net profit climbs 28 pct to quarterly record

TAIPEI Oct 13 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co's (TSMC) third-quarter net profit
jumped 28 percent, hitting a new quarterly record, as analysts
said earnings were boosted by sales of chips and processors for
Apple Inc's new iPhone 7.
The world's largest contract chipmaker said in a statement
on Thursday that net profit in the July-September period climbed
to T$96.8 billion ($3.08 billion) from T$75.3 billion a year
earlier.
That was above with the T$95.2 billion mean forecast in a
Thomson Reuters/Eikon survey of analysts, easily topping the
previous record of T$80 billion, booked for the fourth quarter
of 2014.
TSMC third-quarter revenue rose 23 percent to T$260.4
billion, another quarterly record and ahead of guidance the
company offered in July. Last week TSMC reported revenue for the
first nine months of this year was up 7.1 percent to T$685.71
billion, including a 39 percent jump for September alone.
The strong third-quarter performance means that with three
months of the year to go, some analysts expect the firm will be
able to beat its guidance for 5-10 percent growth in revenue for
the whole of 2016.
($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars)
