2 天前
TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俗门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨5点48分 / 2 天前

TSMC posts 8.6 pct y/y fall in Q2 net profit to T$66.27 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TAIPEI, July 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said its second-quarter net profit fell 8.6 percent from the same period a year ago as revenue also fell slightly.

Net profit was T$66.27 billion ($2.19 billion) for the April-June period, down from T$72.51 billion in the year-ago quarter. That compared to the T$68.44 billion average forecast of 22 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

TSMC's revenue in the quarter fell 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago and was off 8.6 percent from the first quarter of this year. ($1 = 30.2730 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

