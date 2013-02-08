版本:
CORRECTED-Taiwan's TSMC says January sales up 37 pct on year

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to fix percent change to 37 pct, not 39 pct, and changes 2nd paragraph to say consolidated sales, not unconsolidated)

TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in January rose 37 percent from a year earlier.

TSMC said consolidated sales totaled T$47.44 billion ($1.6 billion) last month. The company did not give further details.

The company reported unconsolidated sales of T$34.05 billion a year earlier and T$36.56 billion in the previous month.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here

($1 = 29.5395 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill)
