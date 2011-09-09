TSMC says Aug sales up 1.5 pct on year

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
TAIPEI, Sept 9 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in August rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$37.04 billion ($1.27 billion) last month, compared with T$36.50 billion a year earlier and T$34.92 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$37.65 billion, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1=29.5 Taiwan Dollar) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
LONDON, Feb 8 GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
* proposes Catherine P. Bessant for election to board of directors