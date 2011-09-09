TSMC says Aug sales up 1.5 pct on year

TAIPEI, Sept 9 TSMC , the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in August rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$37.04 billion ($1.27 billion) last month, compared with T$36.50 billion a year earlier and T$34.92 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$37.65 billion, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1=29.5 Taiwan Dollar) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)