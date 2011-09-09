UPDATE 1-TSMC says Aug sales lifted by rush orders, Q3 rev to exceed guidance

* TSMC sales up 1.5 pct in Aug vs down 3.4 pct in July

* UMC sales down 24.7 pct in Aug vs down 18.6 pct in July

* TSMC Q3 rev likely to exceed guidance -CFO

* TSMC to outgrow industry this yr due to 28nm ramp-Citi (Adds company statement, UMC sales, Citi report and other details)

TAIPEI, Sept 9 The world's biggest contract chip maker TSMC said on Friday sales returned to positive growth in August aided by rush orders for customers, likely lifting third-quarter revenue above guidance, although this may not benefit the fourth quarter.

Global chip makers and foundries have been battling with falling demand as the industry was hit by economic uncertainties and customer inventory adjustments.

"Given the increased uncertainty in the global economy, TSMC does not expect that these short-term rush orders will continue into the fourth quarter," TSMC Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho said in a statement.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's sales in August rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, bouncing back from a 3.4 percent decline in the previous month.

Smaller cross-town rival United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Thursday its August sales dropped 24.7 percent, compared with an 18.6 percent decline in July.

TSMC had said in July it saw lower revenues and gross margins in the third quarter, citing consolidated revenues between T$102-104 billion. The company also trimmed its full-year capital spending outlook by 5 percent and reported second-quarter earnings below forecast.

Citi forecasted in a report that TSMC would grow above the industry average this year, helped by a fast 28nm ramp, and that would continue to be its main catalyst in 2012.

Texas Instruments , which makes chips for products ranging from cellphones to cars, said on Thursday its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse than already low expectations as concerns about an economic slowdown was stifling demand for products that use its chips.

Shares of TSMC closed up 0.87 percent ahead of its sales result, while UMC was down 0.44 percent.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.143 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)