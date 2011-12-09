RPT-UPDATE 1-TSMC, UMC sales continue decline in Nov

* TSMC Nov sales fall 1.4 pct y/y; UMC's plunge 22.75 pct
* TSMC chairman maintains moribund global economic outlook
* TSMC starts building second 20nm fab
TAIPEI, Dec 9 The world's two largest
contract chipmakers TSMC and UMC continued
to see sales decline year on year last month as the industry
struggles with falling demand amid an economic slowdown.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
said sales in November fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier,
while the sales of smaller cross-town rival United
Microelectronics Corp's (UMC) plunged around 23 percent
to the lowest since June 2009.
On Thursday, TSMC's client Texas Instruments cut its
outlook for the current quarter and warned demand was broadly
lower as customers reduce their inventories, sending the No. 3
chipmaker's shares down sharply.
TSMC chairman Morris Chang said at a ground-breaking event
on Friday that he maintained his view that the global economy
would be stagnant for the next one to two years.
Chang said earlier he expected the global semiconductor
market would grow 3-5 percent next year, up from 1 percent this
year, while the logic integrated-circuit industry was seen
growing 6-7 percent.
On Friday, TSMC began constructing its second fab in Central
Taiwan equipped for 20nm process technology, with expected
capacity of 40,000 300mm wafers a month after completion.
The company has started shipping 28nm chips and expects they
will account for 2 percent of total revenue this quarter and
over 10 percent in the second half of 2012.
The foundry is working with clients such as Altera,
Nvidia, Qualcomm, Xilinx and AMD
on 28nm chip production.