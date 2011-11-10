UPDATE 1-TSMC Oct sales decline from yr ago, Q4 outlook uncertain

* TSMC Oct sales down 0.3 pct y/y; UMC down 22.9 pct y/y
* TSMC will continue to outperform rivals -analyst
(Adds details and UMC sales figure)
TAIPEI Nov 10 Taiwanese chip makers TSMC
and UMC once again posted annual sales
declines in October, although the magnitude of the drop by
market leader TSMC narrowed from September.
Asian chipmakers braced for another uncertain quarter after
reporting sharply worsened earnings in the third quarter, as a
weak global economy hits demand for computers, though the
roaring growth of smartphones and tablets offered a bright spot.
The world's top contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , said on Thursday that
unconsolidated sales in October fell 0.3 percent from a year
earlier, the third month of decline this year and compared with
a 10.3 percent drop in September.
In the same month, smaller cross-town rival United
Microelectronics Corp (UMC) recorded its sixth
consecutive month of decline, falling 22.9 percent from a year
earlier.
"We believe TSMC will continue to outperform peers during
the current semiconductor down cycle thanks to its continued
market share gains on leading technology," said KGI Securities
analyst Ricky Liu in his report, pointing to TSMC's 28nm chip
ramp-up.
TSMC, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as Texas
Instruments and Nvidia , offered guidance last
month for 1.4-3.3 percent fall to T$103-105 billion in the
fourth quarter compared with the third, and trimmed its 2011
capital spending forecast to $7.3 billion from $7.4 billion.
For a table on TSMC's website, see here
For a table on the company's website, see here
($1 = 30.058 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)