UPDATE 1-TSMC says January sales up 11.4 pct on month

* Inventory correction which started in 3Q11 is now ending -broker

TAIPEI, Feb 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 11.4 percent monthly rise in January sales as the industry is seeing an end to the inventory correction that has lasted two quarters, while smaller rival UMC also showed signs that sales might be stabilizing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Friday that unconsolidated sales totalled T$34.04 billion ($1.16 billion) last month, compared with T$34.42 billion a year earlier and T$30.57 billion in the previous month. Its sales in December were down 13.2 percent from the previous month.

TSMC said last month that it expects revenue in the first quarter, typically the slow season for tech firms, to be between T$103 billion and T$105 billion, little changed from the fourth quarter's T$103 billion.

The company, which supplies Texas Instruments and Nvidia among others, sees $6 billion in capital spending this year, down from $7.3 billion in 2011.

Smaller cross-town rival United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its January sales fell 0.6 percent from December to T$8.05 billion, but the yearly decline was 15.5 percent.

UMC said on Wednesday it expects revenue in the first quarter to be slightly lower but said it would remain profitable, and it sees signs of a bottoming out of the economy and completion of an inventory correction in the near term.

The company plans to increase capital spending by 25 percent to $2 billion to boost capacity and upgrade technology.

Goldman Sachs also concurred in a report on Friday that it expects foundry shipments to improve monthly from March and last 3-6 months to the seasonal peak month of October, citing the historical foundry cyclical pattern.

"Since late December, we have observed numerous encouraging signs of a typical cyclical recovery under way after a mild correction in 2H11 and 1Q12," the broker said.

It said 14 major foundry customers have projected their total revenue will decline 3.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, in-line with normal seasonality of a 3.5 percent decline, and their total inventory declined 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter.