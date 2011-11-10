TSMC says Oct sales down 0.3 pct on year

TAIPEI Nov 10 TSMC , the world's
biggest contract chip maker, said on Thursday that
unconsolidated sales in October fell 0.3 percent from a year
earlier, narrowing the decline from September.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said
unconsolidated sales totalled T$37.25 billion ($1.24 billion)
last month, compared with T$37.37 billion a year earlier and up
from T$32.86 billion in September.
Consolidated sales totalled T$37.61 billion, down 2.1 percent
from a year earlier. The company did not give further details.
($1 = 30.058 Taiwan Dollars)
