TSMC says Dec sales down 9.4 pct on year

TAIPEI Jan 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that sales in December fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$30.57 billion ($1.01 billion) last month, compared with T$33.75 billion a year earlier and T$35.22 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales were T$31.24 billion, down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

In the full year of 2011, however, consolidated sales rose 1.8 percent from 2010, totalling $427.08 billion.

The company did not give further details.