版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 10日 星期二 13:40 BJT

TSMC says Dec sales down 9.4 pct on year

TAIPEI Jan 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that sales in December fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$30.57 billion ($1.01 billion) last month, compared with T$33.75 billion a year earlier and T$35.22 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales were T$31.24 billion, down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

In the full year of 2011, however, consolidated sales rose 1.8 percent from 2010, totalling $427.08 billion.

The company did not give further details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐