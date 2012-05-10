版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 13:38 BJT

TSMC says April sales up 10.4 pct on year

TAIPEI May 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Thursday that sales in April rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$40.01 billion ($1.36 billion) last month, compared with T$36.23 billion a year earlier and T$36.61 billion the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$40.5 billion, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐