TSMC says Sept sales up 30.3 pct on year, down vs Aug

TAIPEI Oct 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated sales in September rose 30.3 percent from a year earlier, though they fell back from August.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$42.82 billion ($1.46 billion) last month, compared with T$32.9 billion a year earlier and T$48.9 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$43.35 billion, up 29.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.