TSMC says Sept sales up 30.3 pct on year, down vs Aug

TAIPEI Oct 9 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated
sales in September rose 30.3 percent from a year earlier, though
they fell back from August.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said
unconsolidated sales totalled T$42.82 billion ($1.46 billion)
last month, compared with T$32.9 billion a year earlier and
T$48.9 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$43.35 billion, up 29.8 percent
from a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.