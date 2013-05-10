版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Taiwan's TSMC says April sales up 23.5 pct on year

TAIPEI, May 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chipmaker, posted a 23.5 percent rise in April
sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     APRIL      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      50.07      23.5      182.83     25.1 
       (US$ bln)     1.7
