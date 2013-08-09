版本:
2013年 8月 9日

TSMC says July sales up 7 pct on year

TAIPEI, Aug 9 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 7 percent rise in July
sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JULY      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      52.1       +7.3     340.7      +20.7
       (US$ bln)     1.74
