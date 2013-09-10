版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 13:35 BJT

Taiwan's TSMC says Aug sales up 11.2 pct on year

TAIPEI, Sept 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted an 11.2 percent rise in
August sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     AUG      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)     55.09    +11.2      395.84    +19.3
       (US$ bln)     1.85

