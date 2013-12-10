版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二

Taiwan's TSMC says Nov sales little changed from year earlier

TAIPEI, Dec 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 0.1 percent rise in
November sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     NOVEMBER    Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      44.33       +0.1     547.34     +16.6
       (US$ bln)      1.5
