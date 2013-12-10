Taiwan's TSMC says Nov sales little changed from year earlier

BRIEF-MTY Q1 earnings per share C$0.21
* MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period
TAIPEI, Dec 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 0.1 percent rise in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 44.33 +0.1 547.34 +16.6 (US$ bln) 1.5
* MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period
April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.
* Organigram enters into LoI to acquire Trauma Healing Centers