TSMC Dec sales up 33.7 pct on year

TAIPEI, Jan 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 33.7 percent rise in
December sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     DECEMBER    Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      49.68       +33.7    597.02      +17.8 
       (US$ bln)     1.65
