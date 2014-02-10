版本:
TSMC says Jan sales up 8.4 pct on year

TAIPEI, Feb 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted an 8.4 percent rise in
January sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JANUARY     Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)       51.43       +8.4     51.43      +8.4 
       (US$ bln)      1.7
