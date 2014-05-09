版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 13:39 BJT

Taiwan's TSMC says April sales up 23.6 pct on year

May 9 TSMC, the world's biggest
contract chip maker, posted a 23.6 percent rise in April sales
from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     APR         Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      61.89       +23.6   210.10       +14.9 
       (US$ bln)     2.06
    
  

    For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)
($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars)

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐